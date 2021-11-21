Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will...
Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash surrenders to authorities
This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County...
Police: Wanted ex-officer, kids among 4 found dead in car

Latest News

Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport’s main security...
Gunshot causes chaos at Atlanta airport on busy travel day
Police believe the 19-year-old's death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.
Body of missing Penn State student found at recycling center
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Video, photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun in bag, it goes off