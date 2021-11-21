Warner Monarch volleyball reigns again as State B champions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Warner Monarchs once again reign over South Dakota Class B Volleyball after sweeping away Colman-Egan in the championship match on Saturday night at Summit Arena (25-18, 25-20, 25-8).

Warner’s Jennifer Aman had a match-high 14 kills while teammate Kyleigh Schopp added ten kills.

Hailey Larson led the Colman-Egan attack with nine kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

