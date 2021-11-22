Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s hat and mitten drive continues for 9th year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cold weather has settled in, and the the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is holding a hat and mitten drive to keep kids in the community warm this winter. This is the 9th year the Chamber of Commerce has held this drive, helping fill a need in local schools for warm clothing.

“The idea started out when we were looking for a nice Christmas project to do for the area. I was at my son’s elementary school and I noticed that there were a lot of little kids walking around without hats and mittens in the cold weather going to and from school and out to recess. So we came up with the idea that we would start collecting hats and mittens around the community and it’s just really taken off,” said Chamber Ambassador Judy Vrchota.

Donation boxes can be found at these local businesses in Aberdeen:

Aspire (607 N 4th St)

Banner Engineering (715 N Brown County 19)

C-Express 6th Ave (2303 6th Ave SE)

C-Express 8th Ave (1202 8th Ave NE)

Century 21 Investment Realtors (1408 6th Ave SE, Suite 1)

Chamber of Commerce (516 S Main St)

Finishing Touch Design Studio (302 S 2nd St)

Great Western Bank, Downtown (119 6th Ave SE)

Great Western Bank, East (1805 6th Ave SE)

NVC (2211 8th Ave NE, Suite 1101)

Plains Commerce Bank (524 S Dakota St)

Runnings (1815 6th Ave SE)

“We’ve had a lot of people that will see the box and will make homemade hats and mittens. We had a lady that made over 50 pairs of hats and mitten matching sets that she donated from Arizona last year,” said Vrchota.

The Chamber of Commerce says these donations are especially helpful for families in need.

“They can be expensive and kids are forgetful. It’s something that’s easily lost or misplaced or they rip or the kids grow. For a lot of families, getting one set of hats and mittens is hard, especially during the holiday season. So, this is something that we found that is a really easy way for the community to help,” said Chamber Director of Membership and Engagement Kami Spieker.

Local businesses are more than happy to lend their space for the donation boxes.

“We just always like to be part of the community and help where we can. We’ve got a high-traffic area here and get to see all the smiling faces so always happy,” said NVC Sales Representative Brent Hanson.

The donation boxes will be available until December 13th. Afterwards, they’ll be dispersed to local and public schools in the Aberdeen area.

