ADA National Network celebrates milestone, talks benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Dakota News Now) - Ten centers across America provide free technical assistance, information dissemination, and training on the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). South Dakota is one of 6 states the Rocky Mountain ADA Center represents. Each Regional ADA Center focuses on its region’s unique needs. This regional focus is critical to ensuring that ADA National Network services meet the needs of a diversity of populations and stakeholders throughout the country. Rocky Mountain ADA Regional Director Emily Shuman talked about the 30-year milestone the organization eclipsed, how it has changed, and the benefits still provided.

