Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes get first home playoff game since 1986

USD earns second FCS Playoff bid and will host Southern Illinois next Saturday at 5:00 PM
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote football team had to wait until the very end of the FCS Playoff Selection Show to see their name come across the screen.

It certainly proved worth the wait, though, as it ends a 35-year wait to bring the postseason back to the Dakota Dome.

The Coyotes gathered in the Dome for a watch party and sequestered themselves separate from fans and administration as the bracket was revealed. The last matchup was revealed to be USD hosting Southern Illinois at the Dakota Dome next Saturday at 5:00 PM in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

It will be the first home playoff game in Vermillion for the program since they made their run to the NCAA Division Two National Championship Game in 1986. It’s the second FCS Playoff bid in the program’s Division One history. In 2017 the Coyotes won at Nicholls State in the first round before falling to Sam Houston State.

Though South Dakota and Southern Illinois are both in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the fact that they did not play allowed them to be paired together in the opening round since regular season rematches are not permitted. The two programs last met on October 26, 2019, with the SIU winning in Vermillion 48-28. The all-time series is tied 3-3 with the Coyotes last victory a 31-24 win in Carbondale in 2018.

The winner of Saturday’s game will face second seed North Dakota State in Fargo in the second round on December 4th.

Click on the video viewer to hear from USD!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Latest News

Coyotes earn first playoff home game since 1986
USD gets first home playoff game since 1986
Jacks earn tenth straight playoff bid
SDSU earns tenth straight FCS Playoff bid
Jacks earn tenth straight playoff bid
SDSU earns 10th straight FCS Playoff bid
Knights repeat as AA State Champs with five set win over Washington
O’Gorman rallies past Washington to repeat as State AA Volleyball Champions