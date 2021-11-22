Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gun store promotes ‘not guilty’ sale after Rittenhouse acquittal

By KPRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas gun store and shooting range is facing criticism following a text message to customers announcing a “not guilty” sale after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted.

The Saddle River Range sent a text to customers early Saturday morning saying the large holiday sale would start later that day and last until Thanksgiving. The sale includes deals on firearms, optics, bags and gun parts, among other items.

The decision to promote the sale using an image of Rittenhouse was met with mixed emotions. The 18-year-old was acquitted Friday on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer last year.

A Texas gun store promoted its holiday sale as a "not guilty" sale using an image of Kyle...
A Texas gun store promoted its holiday sale as a "not guilty" sale using an image of Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges. The decision was met with mixed emotions.(Source: Saddle River Range, KPRC via CNN)

“We celebrated the acquittal from a Second Amendment standpoint and a right to defend yourself point,” said Saddle River Range owner Thomas Bolsch. “We did not celebrate and do not celebrate the loss of life.”

Longtime customer Austin Mack says he doesn’t understand why people were offended.

But another customer wrote on the store’s Instagram page, “I really respect this store. I purchased my first gun from you all. But as a young Black male, also a young business owner, this does not give me confidence in the justice system, and I don’t like the fact you all are capitalizing on a situation that is still so fresh.”

Despite some negative feedback, Bolsch says most customers were supportive and positive. He says he stands by his message and had no bad intentions.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

Dr. James Dixon, the president of the NAACP Houston Branch, says he understands the need for business owners to promote sales and try to make money but cautioned that it could also divide the community further.

“It cannot be lost that they were protesting the unjust shooting of a young African American man by the name of Jacob Blake, so the tone of the nation has turned in a bad direction,” Dixon said. “I think it would behoove all of us to be sensitive to the messages we send forth.”

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Latest News

Most customers were supportive and positive, the store owner says, adding he stands by his...
'Not guilty' sale: Gun store announces discounts following Rittenhouse verdict
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months
Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months