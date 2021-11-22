Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs

The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley...
The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley Medical Warehouse to a Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.(Tech. Sgt. Lynette Olivares | 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affair)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota National Guard will deploy 400 members to reinforce nursing staffs at long-term care facilities that have been struggling with severe personnel shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tim Walz on Monday also proposed using $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to help these facilities hire and retain staff.

The 400 Guard members will start training as certified nursing assistants and as temporary nursing aides over the next week.

The reinforcements from the Guard follow the governor’s announcement last week that the Department of Defense will send medical teams to Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months
Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months
Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months
Homeless shelters expecting more guests for the winter months
Sunday Night Facebook with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Facebook with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need
Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need