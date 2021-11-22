Roller Coaster Temps this Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region today. Temperatures won’t be too bad, either. Highs will range from the low 30s in the east to the low 50s out west. The wind should stay fairly light today. Tomorrow is looking fantastic! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs will jump into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. The wind will pick up, however, and we’ll have wind gusts around 30 mph possible.

The mild weather won’t be lasting, though. A cold front will be moving through the region, and that will bring in cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. The front looks like it will move through dry, though. Highs will drop into the 40s for most of us Wednesday and the wind will swap to the northwest and gust around 30 mph. Thanksgiving looks like it will be the coldest day of the forecast period. We’ll start with lows in the teens before struggling to get into the low 30s for highs.

If you’re getting up early Friday to find some shopping deals, we’ll be starting off with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll rebound nicely and top out in the mid 40s for highs. We’ll keep the mid to upper 40s around over the weekend with 50s possible out west. In fact, we could see some more 50s around the region early next week before settling back into the 40s for high temperatures.

