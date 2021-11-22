SDSU earns tenth straight FCS Playoff bid

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s tenth straight selection to the FCS Playoffs felt a bit different.

The Jackrabbits hope, in the end, it will result in a familiar deep run.

SDSU gathered with fans and administration at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to watch the FCS Selection Show on Sunday afternoon. Though they’d held out some hope for getting a bye, the Jacks did not get a seed for the first time in six years.

They will, however, open the playoffs at home for the sixth straight season, drawing a first round date next Saturday with UC-Davis at 2:00 PM.

Like State the Aggies, a member of the Big Sky Conference, also finished with an 8-3 record and are lead by former Boise State and Colorado head coach Dan Hawkins. In a funny twist the Jackrabbits will play next season’s home opener against UC-Davis on September 10th, 2022. Once conference rivals in the Great West during their Division One transition, the Aggies and Jacks will meet for the first time since 2012 with State holding a 5-2 advantage in the series history.

Though not getting a seed is a bit disappointing, the Jacks feel they have the team capable of making another run to Frisco, and are eager for one more shot to play in front of their home fans.

Click on the video viewer to see and hear the Jacks reaction!

