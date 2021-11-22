SDSU’s Nick Casperson a runner-up at Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nick Casperson reached the finals of the 197-pound weight class to lead a contingent of South Dakota State wrestlers Sunday at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open at Frost Arena.

A junior from Beresford, Casperson posted a 2-1 record on the day. He opened with a 12-7 decision over Northern Iowa’s Noah Glaser, followed by an 11-8 victory against Bennett Tabor of Minnesota.

In the championship bout, Nebraska’s Silas Allred came away with a first-period pin of Casperson.

Three other Jackrabbits came away with fourth-place finishes, starting with Tanner Jordan at 125 pounds. Jordan began the day by dropping an 8-4 decision to Corey Cabanban of Iowa State, then reeled off three consecutive victories, including a 5-2 decision over 17th-ranked Liam Cronin of Nebraska.

Jordan dropped his third-place match by fall to seventh-ranked Brody Teske of Northern Iowa.

Zach Price, ranked 24th at 149 pounds, placed fourth in his weight class with a 3-2 record on the day. He fell, 12-4, in the third-place matchup against Paniro Johnson, who was competing unattached.

Heavyweight Bowen McConville went 2-2 en route to his fourth-place finish, picking up wins by decision over Ethan Andersen of Iowa State and Cole Gripka of North Dakota State before being pinned by Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gordon.

Jackrabbit freshmen Derrick Cardinal (133 pounds), Alek Martin (149 pounds) and Sam Kruger (184 pounds) all won their fifth-place matches.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to compete in a pair of events next Sunday (Nov. 28). Non-starters are slated to wrestle at the Cyclone Open in Ames, Iowa, while the starting lineup will wrestle at Minnesota. The dual against the ninth-ranked Golden Gophers is set for a 1 p.m. start in Minneapolis.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

125: Kysen Terukina (Iowa State) dec. Corey Cabanban (Iowa State), 3-1 133: Drew Mattin (Michigan) dec. Vance Vombar (Minnesota), 7-0 141: Zach Redding (Iowa State) dec. Marcos Polanco (Minnesota), 6-3 149: Jarrett Degen (Iowa State) major dec. Jevon Parrish (Nebraska), 13-2 157: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) dec. #12 Peyton Robb (Nebraska), 7-5 [SV-1] 165: Michael Caliendo (North Dakota State) dec. Austin Yant (Northern Iowa), 5-2 174: #5 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) vs. Joel Shapiro (Iowa State) 184: #4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) dec. #21 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State), 8-4 197: Silas Allred (Nebraska) def. Nick Casperson (SDSU) by fall 2:39 285: #13 Christian Lance (Nebraska) vs. Sam Schuyler (Iowa State), 9-5 Note: National rankings by FloWrestling

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PLACINGS

125: Tanner Jordan, fourth 133: Derrick Cardinal, fifth 149: Zach Price, fourth; Alek Martin, fifth 157: Kenny O’Neil and Cael Swensen, tied for fifth 165: Tanner Cook, tied for fifth 184: Sam Kruger, fifth 197: Nick Casperson, second 285: Bowen McConville, fourth

