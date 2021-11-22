South Dakota newspaper pushes House Speaker to open records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota newspaper is preparing to launch a second lawsuit if the House Speaker does not disclose the names of lawmakers who called for a special legislative session this month.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and the South Dakota Newspaper Association have argued that House Speaker Spencer Gosch violated state open records laws by keeping secret a record that triggered legislative action.

The Legislature met earlier this month without the public knowing which lawmakers had petitioned for the special session.

Lawmakers were considering whether to impeach the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year.

