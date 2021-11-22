Avera Medical Minute
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

