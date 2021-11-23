Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter react to news of nasal vaccine trials

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 16 individuals will soon undergo clinical trials of the first-ever nasal spray vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease.

“We look forward to seeing that expanded if it’s effective and really seeing broader evidence that could make a real difference for South Dakota Families,” Leslie Morrow said, the executive director for the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

There are more than 18 thousand South Dakotans that live with the disease.

“It might not come in time for them or for their loved one that’s living with this disease, but none of us want to raise children or grandchildren in a world where there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. That is our hope, and when you have a disease that has no cure, that kind of hope can mean the world to folks,” Morrow said.

While this is just a small step towards ending Alzheimer’s, it’s a step in the right direction.

“Ever since I started, we have been talking about the possibility of being able to stop Alzheimer’s disease before it even becomes symptomatic and what I think is so exciting about this is that I think it’s opening the potential gates to that,” Morrow said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter react to news of nasal vaccine trials
Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter react to news of nasal vaccine trials
Sioux Falls officials emphasizing safety ahead of Parade of Lights.
Sioux Falls officials emphasizing safety ahead of 29th Annual Parade of Lights
House for sale
SD Legislature’s “Workforce Housing Needs” committee plans bills for 2022 legislative session
First SD Medical Marijuana Issued
South Dakota Department of Health rolls out medical marijuana ID card application