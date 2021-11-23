Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter react to news of nasal vaccine trials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 16 individuals will soon undergo clinical trials of the first-ever nasal spray vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease.

“We look forward to seeing that expanded if it’s effective and really seeing broader evidence that could make a real difference for South Dakota Families,” Leslie Morrow said, the executive director for the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

There are more than 18 thousand South Dakotans that live with the disease.

“It might not come in time for them or for their loved one that’s living with this disease, but none of us want to raise children or grandchildren in a world where there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. That is our hope, and when you have a disease that has no cure, that kind of hope can mean the world to folks,” Morrow said.

While this is just a small step towards ending Alzheimer’s, it’s a step in the right direction.

“Ever since I started, we have been talking about the possibility of being able to stop Alzheimer’s disease before it even becomes symptomatic and what I think is so exciting about this is that I think it’s opening the potential gates to that,” Morrow said.

