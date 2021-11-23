DTSF Preparing for 29th annual Parade of Lights.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Parade of Lights has become a family tradition, attracting thousands to downtown Sioux falls to kick off the Christmas season every year.

“I have a lot of memories coming down here with my husband and our kids and our family and friends doing all those activities on that Friday, so I’m really looking forward to it again this year,” said Parade of Lights Grand Marshal Jill Franken.

This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in celebration of the Washington Pavilion’s tree lighting ceremony which will kick off the festivities.

Many groups in the parade have been in participating in the event for many years

“We’ve been doing this since the very beginning, I believe we’re one of the original floats in the annual parade,” said Catfish Bay Owner Jim Bruns.

While some groups have been a part of the parade since its first-year others are making their debut this Friday.

“Hopefully we can continue to do this annually and get better as the years go on so we hope to continue this tradition,” said Party Tractor Owner Bobbi Schoolmeester.

Many people are extra excited for this year’s Parade of Lights after last year had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

“I think that it’ll draw a huge crowd this year after not having the parade of lights last year I think we’re going to see tons of family and friends gathered together this year,” said Franken.

The Parade begins at 7:30 pm Friday as nearly 60-holiday floats will take to downtown Sioux Falls for the event.

