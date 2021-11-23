Katie Van Egdom powers SF Christian to 5th straight state title before heading to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Now that her brilliant high school volleyball career is over, I’m thinking our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week made her older sister very proud.

Katie Van Egdom kept the winning tradition going at SF Christian in a very dominant way. Katie Van Egdom says, “Oh it’s just so awesome (big kills) all the energy it brings. I turn right to my passers and make sure they know it started with them. So yeah I know the big kill gets all the attention but the pass is really where it starts and the set so I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

And it’s that humble attitude that makes Katie such a great leader. Her SF Christian Chargers won their 5th straight state “A” volleyball title in Rapid City over the weekend. And they didn’t lose a set in the process, finishing up the season 35-4 against many AA teams.

Sydney Tims, who will play in college at Augustana, knows how much better the entire team is when the opponent has to worry about the missile attacks that are headed their way if Katie get a chance to unload. But the big thing is how she inspires her teammates. Tims says, “She’s always competitive and when she brings that competitive energy it reflects off other people and helps them bring their best energy to the court as well.”

Despite all the monster kills, Van Egdom is very much of a team player and a great athlete too. Which is why she drew the attention of the Jackrabbits and will be playing Division One volleyball at SDSU next year. Darci Wassenaar, SFC Volleyball Coach says, “Katie is a great passer and that is something you really need in the game of volleyball and not everyone sees that from the outside, but that is just something from her sophomore year you could tell she could pass so well and that makes her a great all-around player as well.” Sydney says, “She’s all around a really good player and a really good teammate.”

So how cool is it to get the chance to play college volleyball at the highest level after a very successful high school career?

Katie says, “I’m super excited. I’ve always had a dream of playing college volleyball and it’s something I’m super grateful for and I owe it all to my coaches and my family.”

And speaking of family, Katie always wanted to be part of the tradition at SF Christian after seeing her older sister lead the Chargers to 3 state titles.

Van Egdom says, “She’s been my biggest role model for so long and I’ve always wanted to be just like her. So having her as a role model and like you said such a dynamic player, I’m just so grateful that I have someone like her to look up to.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.