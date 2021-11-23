Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Marcella LeBeau, WWII nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102

FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in Washington. LeBeau, an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, has died at the age of 102. Family members said she "passed on to journey to the next world" late Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Eagle Butte, S.D., after experiencing problems with her digestive system and losing her appetite. (AP Photo/Kali Robinson, File)(Kali Robinson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Marcella Rose LeBeau has died at the age of 102.

She was an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Her daughter, Gerri Lebeau, says her mother demonstrated fortitude, as well as an ability to seek healing, as she overcame the abuses she faced at an Indian boarding school during her youth.

She went on to treat frontline soldiers as an Army nurse in Europe during the Allied invasion of Normandy.

After returning home, she became an outspoken advocate for health in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley...
Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs
FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s hat and mitten drive continues for 9th year
Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in Sioux Falls held a memorial Saturday for National Transgender...
Sioux Falls church holds memorial for Transgender Day of Remembrance
Washington Pavilion Christmas
Holiday events at the Washington Pavilion
The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing