SDSU men roll past Nevada at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State (5-1) put on a dominant offensive performance as it defeated Nevada (1-4) in game one of the Crossover Classic, 102-75, Monday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Douglas Wilson dropped a season-high 24 points while Noah Freidel scored 21 to lead a group of five Jackrabbits in double figures. Baylor Scheierman recorded his fourth double-double of the season with an impressive stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Charlie Easley and freshman Zeke Mayo each turned in a 10-point performance. The Jackrabbits once again played an unselfish brand of basketball with assists on 25 of their 37 field goals, led by six from Alex Arians.

The Jacks shot above 50% from three-point range after going 17-of-33 from beyond the arc, including a 66.7% (10-of-15) first half. South Dakota State won the rebounding battle, 42-28, and received a 32-point contribution from its bench.Freidel connected on his first three attempts deep as he scored South Dakota State’s first nine points of the contest. The Jacks continued their hot start after an and-one opportunity from Wilson made it 25-7. A Scheierman triple gave SDSU its largest lead of the first half at 40-15 to force a Nevada timeout with 6:33 left in the period. Nevada would capitalize on 15 first-half SDSU turnovers to piece together a 12-0 run to cut into the Jacks’ lead. South Dakota State would respond with a small run of its own, however, and would lead by 20 at the break after a Matt Mims triple made it 51-31.

The Wolf Pack didn’t go away in the second half but couldn’t muster a run to get any closer than 15 with 9:32 left in the game. After a slow start from three in the second half, the Jackrabbits started to get hot again as they shot their way to a season-high 102-point output.Warren Washington led Nevada with 20 points while Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 and Will Baker had 12.

Notes

South Dakota State is the only team in the nation with six games scoring 80+ points and making at least nine three-pointers. The last time a Jackrabbit team opened a season with six consecutive games of 80+ points was 2000-01.

South Dakota State has scored 40+ points in nine of its 12 halves this season and have scored 50+ points in a half five times.

This marked the Jackrabbits’ first game scoring 100+ points since 2018 against Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits’ 25 assists are the fourth-most in a game in program history. Since becoming a Division I program in 2004-05, South Dakota State has recorded 23 or more assists in a game nine times; the Jacks have done it now in two consecutive games.

South Dakota State is the first Division I team to score 100+ points inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 24 points in the win. He now has 18 games with 20+ points in his career.

Baylor Scheierman recorded his fourth double-double of the season and the 17th of his career.

Noah Freidel logged his third game of the season with 20+ points. He has 16 such games in his career.

Up Next

South Dakota State is back in action Tuesday against Washington in game two of the Crossover Classic. Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon.

Game summary courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.