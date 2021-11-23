Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls church holds memorial for Transgender Day of Remembrance

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in Sioux Falls held a memorial Saturday for National Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event consisted of a reading of names and then mourning those from the LGBTQ+ community who have died, specifically the transgender community.

The group read 47 names in all with 44 from across the United States and three from South Dakota.

“We as a society tend to erase and dead name transgender community members. By bringing together communities that support them, we acknowledge their existence, and using their chosen name is so important for the mourning process,” says Shanedqua Broken Leg, Priest in Diocese of South Dakota. “We haven’t shown them the love they deserve, God gives them. We haven’t seen Christ that is in every person. I think we as a church need to step up and recognize that.”

Once all of the names were read, the group lit candles for all of those that passed away this year.

