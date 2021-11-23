Sioux Falls officials push support for Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the call is being put out to help local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are 90,000 small businesses in South Dakota. In fact, roughly 99% of businesses in the state fall into that category.

Those companies also account for 60% of the state’s workforce, which means you don’t have to look far to see the impact your support has on the community.

“People need to understand how much they give back to the community as far as taxes, hiring people, payroll, donating to non-profit organizations, you name it. It is really important that people support small business,” says Nyberg’s Ace President Kevin Nyberg.

You can find a list of downtown Sioux Falls businesses participating in Small Business Saturday on dtsf.com/event/small-business-saturday.

