Smooth Travel Weather

Warm, Breezy Today
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region with a little more cloud cover to the north. The wind will pick up a bit, as well. We could see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph, especially in the tri-state area. It will be a gorgeous day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will roll back into the region tonight as a cold front slides through dry. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

The wind will stay with us tomorrow, this time gusting out of the northwest at 30 mph. Temps will drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. By Thanksgiving morning, the wind should die down and temperatures will drop like a rock. We’ll start off Thanksgiving with lows in the teens around the region. Despite plenty of sunshine, we’ll be stuck in the upper 20s and low 30s for highs!

If you’re headed out early Friday for some Black Friday deals, we’ll be starting off with temperatures around 20°. Highs will get into the mid 40s around the region. We’ll stay dry heading through the weekend with highs in the 40s to the east with 50s out west. It looks like we’ll keep the 40s and 50s through next week which is above average for this time of year!

