Touchstone Energy School of the Week: Woonsocket senior stays busy, has success

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dilyn Brooks does a lot of things well at Woonsocket High School.

“I do chorus, and with that is All-State. I just went Rapid City for all-state. I also do FFA. I’m going to state for that in Pierre. I also do 4H. And with that is shooting sports. I went to nationals this past summer for that,” said Dilyn.

She does all that, along with being a 4.0 student.

“One thing about Dilyn. She’s a student that all the younger ones can look up to. She prioritizes her homework. She’s always been on the A-honor roll, and that’s what’s going to take her places in the future. She’s going to be very successful,” said principal and superintendent Rod Weber.

After high school, Dilyn plans to go to Lake Area Tech, to major in livestock production management.

“My whole life has been centered around animals, and all I’ve ever wanted to do is work with animals and help them on the farm. " (ever want to be a vet?) “No, I don’t really like the sickly side of them. I prefer to raise them,” said Dilyn.

“One of the things that I think that really helped her out, is our FFA and ag program. And students involved in those actvities at a young age,” said Weber.

While she’s looking forward to future, Dilyn says it’s been great growing up in Woonsocket.

“I love the small school where I’ve always been. And my favorite part about it is, we’re kind of like a family here,” said Dilyn.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Dilyn gets a 250 dollar scholarship from the Central Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

