Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley...
Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs
FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
‘Unite the Right’ jurors begin third day of deliberations
Washington Pavilion Christmas
Holdiay events at the Washington Pavilion
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Defendants in Arbery case can’t use self-defense