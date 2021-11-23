Avera Medical Minute
USD seniors are excited to have one more game at Dome as they host FCS playoff game Saturday

Coyotes host first playoff game in Vermillion since 1986
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of South Dakota will have a home playoff game on Saturday. For the Coyotes, it’s the first time since 1986 when I was doing their games on the radio. To be exact, that’s 35 years ago!

They pretty much wrapped up a spot in the post season with that dramatic last second win at the Dome over the Jacks 2 weeks ago. And these seniors are excited to have one more home game in front of their fans, many of whom weren’t alive when this happened last in Vermillion.

Jack Cochrane, USD Senior Linebacker says, ”Yeah we’re just a confident group. We know what we’re capable of and knew this was a sports we felt we deserved to be in. We had to earn it, it wasn’t always easy. Had to earn it, we had some ups and downs but we made it to the dance and now it’s just about doing what we can with it.”

Caleb Vander Esch, USD Senior Wide Receiver says, ”Oh it means a lot. We know the crowd here, the community here is awesome. There’s like playing in the dome. We know the place pretty well so we’re excited to play in it.”

The Coyotes will look to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-sided loss at Fargo where the winner of this game Saturday will have to play next. They will host the Salukis of Southern Illinois in a 5 o’clock kick-off in the Dome.

