10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 23rd

Thunder & Lighting lead SDSU football into playoffs and busy night in college basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks football team finally has Strong and Davis both healthy just in time for the playoffs. And in college basketball, SDSU lost to Washington, USD dominated Presentation, SMSU swept USF and the 19th-ranked DSU women beat Grand View.

