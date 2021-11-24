Big 2nd quarter helps #19 DSU women beat Grand View at Fieldhouse

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 19th nationally ranked Dakota State (S.D.) women’s basketball team returned home for the first time since Oct. 26 Tuesday evening. The Trojans used a second-quarter 21-11 outburst to defeat Grand View (Iowa) 76-63 in a non-conference contest at DSU Fieldhouse. DSU remained undefeated at home this season (2-0 record), winning their 16th time in the last 17 home games dating back from last season (14-1 home record).

Dakota State, who never trailed in the forty minutes basketball game, won their fourth straight game to raise their overall record to 8-3. Grand View, who received votes in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, dropped their overall record to 5-2.

DSU is off until Thursday, Dec. 2 as they continue their season-high four-game home stand. The Trojans host NCAA Division III Minnesota-Morris, with a tip-off at 6 p.m.

(19) Dakota State (S.D.) 76, (RV) Grand View (Iowa) 63 – FINAL

Savannah Walsdorf hit a basket inside the paint, followed by a 3-pointer by Elsie Aslesen to open a 5-0 lead for Dakota State in the first forty-seven seconds of the game.

With DSU leading 8-2 after a 3-pointer by Lexi Robson , the Vikings answered with a 10-4 run capped by a 3-pointer by Shannon Pisney to tie the game at 12-12 with 5:51 to go in the first period.

Dakota State led 17-14 after the first quarter.

Holding a slim 19-18 lead, the Trojans scored 11 straight points from four different scorers – Aslesen, Jessi Giles Morgan Huber , and Cheylee Nagel

Huber drained a 3-pointer to give DSU a 30-18 lead with 4:55 remaining before halftime.

The Trojans led 38-25 at halftime, thanks to their sizzling 51.5 percent field goal shooting (17-of-33 field goals). Grand View was held to 27.3 percent from the field (9-of-33 field goals).

Courtney Menning hit a 3-pointer (assisted by Lexi Robson ) to give Dakota State its biggest lead of the game at 45-28 with less than eight minutes to go in the third.

The Trojans maintained their double-digit lead for the rest of the third quarter. DSU also registered its largest lead of the game at 53-36 with 4:42 on the clock after a 3-pointer by Shaylee DeBeer (assisted by Robson).

DSU outscored GVU 23-21 in the third quarter for a 61-46 lead. The Trojans were 9-of-18 from the field in the third quarter compared to the Vikings 6-of-14 field goals.

The Vikings stormed back with a 13-2 outburst to start the fourth quarter, capped by Ella Larsen’s basket to trim DSU’s lead down to 63-59 with 6:26 left.

Giles hit a 3-pointer on the following possession to extend their lead to 66-59 and called timeout with 6:13 to go.

The Trojans continued its scoring run, stretching its lead to 72-61 after a basket by Giles with 3:15 left.

Leading 72-63, Ashlyn Macdonald hit a basket followed by a pair of free-throws by Walsdorf to secure the victory.

Grand View was held scoreless in the final 2:55 of the game.

Both teams scored 38 points in the final twenty minutes of the game. DSU was 43.8 percent from the field (14-of-32 field goals) compared to GVU 41.9 percent (13-of-31 field goals).

Giles poured in 21 points for Dakota State. She was 9-of-15 from the field. Walsdorf added 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and stole the ball three times.

Robson tallied nine points and four assists for the Trojans. DeBeer and Huber each added seven points. Menning pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and scored five points.

Aslesen collected seven rebounds and registered four blocked shots for DSU. Angela Slattery stole the ball three times.

Pisney led the Vikings with 19 points and seven rebounds. Brianda Bane added 14 points and two blocked shots. Natalie Rigatuso scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds off the bench.

Maddie Ahlstrom and Larsen each dished out four assists for GVU. Larsen had seven points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Dakota State shot 47.7 percent overall from the field, making 31 baskets in 65 tries. Grand View shot 34.4 percent from the field (22-of-64 field goals). Both teams made six 3-pointers in the game.

The Vikings went to the free-throw line 17 times, converting 13 free-throws (76.5 percent). The Trojans were near perfect by going 8-of-9 free-throws (88.9 percent).

DSU won the rebounding battle, outrebounding GVU 41-35.

The Trojans outscored the Vikings 50-22 inside the paint, 12-4 in transition points, 23-18 in bench points, and 16-8 in points off turnovers.

