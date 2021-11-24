Breezy, a few Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be quite a bit cooler around the region today. We’re not going to see record highs in the 60s again. We’ll be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s around the region. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the day with wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph and a few flurries flurries. Any flurries today won’t lead to any accumulation, nor will we see any travel headaches or delays.

Overnight, we’ll drop down into the teens with single digits possible up to the north! Despite plenty of sunshine, Thanksgiving Day is liking quite cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s across the region. If you’re headed out early for some deals Friday morning, we’ll be starting off in the teens to right around 20°. We’ll rebound thanks to another warm front on Friday pushing our temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s and some lower 50s as well. The weekend will be dry and quiet with sunshine and mild temperatures.

We’ll remain quiet for the end of November and start of December with above normal temperatures!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.