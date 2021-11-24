Avera Medical Minute
Healthy recipes to help spice up your Thanksgiving feast

Trisha Dohn CEO of Well365 says you can still enjoy your Thanksgiving meal while also mixing in some healthy recipes.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn of Well365 stopped by the Dakota News Now studio Wednesday to give three recipes to help spice up your Thanksgiving feast this year.

Pumpkin Pie Hummus

  • 1 (15 ounces) can Chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
  • ¼ cup Cashew Butter or Peanut Butter
  • ¼ cup Maple Syrup 1
  • ¼ cups Pumpkin Puree
  • 2 ½ tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 2 tsp Vanilla Extract Mix all together in a food processor and serve with sliced apples or graham crackers. Best to serve chilled!

Butternut Squash Soup

  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 2 medium potatoes, cubed
  • 1 medium butternut squash - peeled, seeded, and cubed
  • 1 (32 fluid ounce) container chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cook the onion, celery, carrot, potatoes, and squash 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.
  • Pour in enough of the chicken stock to cover vegetables. Bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat to low, cover pot, and simmer 40 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender.
  • Transfer the soup to a blender, and blend until smooth.
  • Season with salt and pepper.

Garlic Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-fat cream cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer.
  • Bring water to a boil.
  • Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until tender, about 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until softened about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
  • Transfer half the cauliflower to a food processor and cover and blend on high.
  • Add remaining cauliflower florets, one at a time, until vegetables are creamy.
  • Blend in garlic, Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, salt, and black pepper.

