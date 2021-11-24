Healthy recipes to help spice up your Thanksgiving feast
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn of Well365 stopped by the Dakota News Now studio Wednesday to give three recipes to help spice up your Thanksgiving feast this year.
Pumpkin Pie Hummus
- 1 (15 ounces) can Chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
- ¼ cup Cashew Butter or Peanut Butter
- ¼ cup Maple Syrup 1
- ¼ cups Pumpkin Puree
- 2 ½ tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 2 tsp Vanilla Extract Mix all together in a food processor and serve with sliced apples or graham crackers. Best to serve chilled!
Butternut Squash Soup
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 medium carrot, chopped
- 2 medium potatoes, cubed
- 1 medium butternut squash - peeled, seeded, and cubed
- 1 (32 fluid ounce) container chicken stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cook the onion, celery, carrot, potatoes, and squash 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.
- Pour in enough of the chicken stock to cover vegetables. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low, cover pot, and simmer 40 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender.
- Transfer the soup to a blender, and blend until smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Garlic Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, smashed
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon reduced-fat cream cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer.
- Bring water to a boil.
- Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until tender, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until softened about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Transfer half the cauliflower to a food processor and cover and blend on high.
- Add remaining cauliflower florets, one at a time, until vegetables are creamy.
- Blend in garlic, Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, salt, and black pepper.
