Jingle Bell Run returns, raises funds and awareness for arthritis

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run returns the Saturday following Thanksgiving. On top of working off some of the holiday calories, organizer Taylor Ban Emmerik directly benefits from this event and the funds raised due to his own arthritis diagnosis. He and Dustin Ebbesen of the Arthritis Foundation talked about how you can get involved and why it is so important.

