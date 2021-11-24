Noem announces staffing changes at South Dakota DOC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday staffing changes at the Department of Corrections.

Interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch will be stepping down effected Dec. 8, according to a press release. The current deputy secretary of corrections and acting warden of the State Penitentiary, Doug Clark, will replace Reisch as interim secretary.

“We are tremendously grateful to General Reisch for stepping in during a time of great need for DOC. Doug also stepped up and steered the Penitentiary through a challenging period,” said Gov. Noem.

Gov. Noem also announced Wednesday the appointment of a new warden, Daniel Sullivan. Sullivan has served many correctional roles throughout his 23-year career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Sullivan also served nearly 10 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Reisch and Clark assumed their roles following the firings of officials earlier this year after an anonymous complaint about working conditions spurred a state investigation of the prison. Dakota News Now first reported on the complaint in May. The complaint laid out a number of grievances, including low pay, nepotism in promotions, and sexual harassment.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.