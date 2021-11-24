SDSU men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic
Jacks can’t duplicate win over Nevada against talented, hot-shooting Huskies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s (5-2) second half surge wasn’t enough as Washington (4-2) seemed to have an answer for every Jackrabbit run. The Jacks’ hot three-point shooting went cold as the Huskies defeated SDSU, 87-76, Tuesday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon.
Douglas Wilson notched his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, while Noah Freidel paced the Jacks with a 20-point outing. Baylor Scheierman finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.
South Dakota State struggled to overcome a hot-shooting Huskies team that finished 58% from the floor. Terrell Brown Jr. dropped 32 points and was 13-of-18 from the floor to lead Washington. The Huskies capitalized on 16 Jackrabbit giveaways to tally 23 points off turnovers.
Washington started 6-of-7 from three-point range and got out to a 28-17 lead over the Jackrabbits. A Wilson offensive board and put-back brought the Jacks back within eight at 32-24 and prompted a Huskie timeout with 4:28 remaining in the first half. South Dakota State got to within six, but Washington closed the opening period on a 10-4 run to lead 42-32 at the halfway point.
The Jacks had several opportunities to make it a one score game in the second half but could never get over the hump. A Freidel dunk followed by a Wilson layup cut the lead to five at 55-50 with 11:39 to play. A Scheierman triple brought the Jackrabbits back within four with 7:55 to go, but an and-one opportunity for the Huskies made it a seven-point difference again.Washington would put the game back out of reach down the stretch to win by 11.
Notes
- South Dakota State entered the contest averaging just over 90 points per game but was held to a season-low 76. It snapped a streak of six consecutive games score 80+ points.
- Douglas Wilson registered his second double-double of the season and the sixth of his career with 18 points and 12 boards. Eight of his 12 rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor.
- Noah Freidel recorded his fourth game of the season with 20+ points. He has scored in double figures in all six games this year.
- Baylor Scheierman now has 32 career games scoring 10 or more points.
Up Next South Dakota State will close out the Crossover Classic against George Mason Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.
Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.