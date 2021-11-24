SDSU men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s (5-2) second half surge wasn’t enough as Washington (4-2) seemed to have an answer for every Jackrabbit run. The Jacks’ hot three-point shooting went cold as the Huskies defeated SDSU, 87-76, Tuesday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Douglas Wilson notched his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, while Noah Freidel paced the Jacks with a 20-point outing. Baylor Scheierman finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

South Dakota State struggled to overcome a hot-shooting Huskies team that finished 58% from the floor. Terrell Brown Jr. dropped 32 points and was 13-of-18 from the floor to lead Washington. The Huskies capitalized on 16 Jackrabbit giveaways to tally 23 points off turnovers.

Washington started 6-of-7 from three-point range and got out to a 28-17 lead over the Jackrabbits. A Wilson offensive board and put-back brought the Jacks back within eight at 32-24 and prompted a Huskie timeout with 4:28 remaining in the first half. South Dakota State got to within six, but Washington closed the opening period on a 10-4 run to lead 42-32 at the halfway point.

The Jacks had several opportunities to make it a one score game in the second half but could never get over the hump. A Freidel dunk followed by a Wilson layup cut the lead to five at 55-50 with 11:39 to play. A Scheierman triple brought the Jackrabbits back within four with 7:55 to go, but an and-one opportunity for the Huskies made it a seven-point difference again.Washington would put the game back out of reach down the stretch to win by 11.

Notes

South Dakota State entered the contest averaging just over 90 points per game but was held to a season-low 76. It snapped a streak of six consecutive games score 80+ points.

Douglas Wilson registered his second double-double of the season and the sixth of his career with 18 points and 12 boards. Eight of his 12 rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor.

Noah Freidel recorded his fourth game of the season with 20+ points. He has scored in double figures in all six games this year.

Baylor Scheierman now has 32 career games scoring 10 or more points.

Up Next South Dakota State will close out the Crossover Classic against George Mason Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

