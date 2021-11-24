Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic

Jacks can’t duplicate win over Nevada against talented, hot-shooting Huskies
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s (5-2) second half surge wasn’t enough as Washington (4-2) seemed to have an answer for every Jackrabbit run. The Jacks’ hot three-point shooting went cold as the Huskies defeated SDSU, 87-76, Tuesday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Douglas Wilson notched his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, while Noah Freidel paced the Jacks with a 20-point outing. Baylor Scheierman finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

South Dakota State struggled to overcome a hot-shooting Huskies team that finished 58% from the floor. Terrell Brown Jr. dropped 32 points and was 13-of-18 from the floor to lead Washington. The Huskies capitalized on 16 Jackrabbit giveaways to tally 23 points off turnovers.

Washington started 6-of-7 from three-point range and got out to a 28-17 lead over the Jackrabbits. A Wilson offensive board and put-back brought the Jacks back within eight at 32-24 and prompted a Huskie timeout with 4:28 remaining in the first half. South Dakota State got to within six, but Washington closed the opening period on a 10-4 run to lead 42-32 at the halfway point.

The Jacks had several opportunities to make it a one score game in the second half but could never get over the hump. A Freidel dunk followed by a Wilson layup cut the lead to five at 55-50 with 11:39 to play. A Scheierman triple brought the Jackrabbits back within four with 7:55 to go, but an and-one opportunity for the Huskies made it a seven-point difference again.Washington would put the game back out of reach down the stretch to win by 11.

Notes

  • South Dakota State entered the contest averaging just over 90 points per game but was held to a season-low 76. It snapped a streak of six consecutive games score 80+ points.
  • Douglas Wilson registered his second double-double of the season and the sixth of his career with 18 points and 12 boards. Eight of his 12 rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor.
  • Noah Freidel recorded his fourth game of the season with 20+ points. He has scored in double figures in all six games this year.
  • Baylor Scheierman now has 32 career games scoring 10 or more points.

Up Next South Dakota State will close out the Crossover Classic against George Mason Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley...
Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Jacks hope that a healthy Thunder and Lighting can lead them to long run in FCS Playoffs
Jacks hope Thunder and Lightning can lead them far in FCS Playoffs
SMSU men and women sweep USF at Stewart Center
SMSU Mustangs sweep USF Cougars at Stewart Center in NSIC doubleheader
Coyotes red-hot shooting sinks Saints of Presentation
USD men roll past Presentation 99-58
Dakota State's big 2nd quarter is difference in win over Grand View
Big 2nd quarter helps #19 DSU women beat Grand View at Fieldhouse