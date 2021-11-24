USD men roll past Presentation 99-58

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota shot 61 percent from the field, placed six in double figures and rolled past Presentation 99-58 Tuesday to complete a three-game home stand inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the final tune-up for South Dakota (4-1) ahead of Saturday’s clash at Nebraska to complete the Nebraska MTE. It was an exhibition game for Presentation (7-5), an NAIA program from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead South Dakota. Xavier Fuller added 17 and Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 16 with three 3-pointers and five assists. All five Coyote starters scored in double figures. Archambault was the only one who played more than 26 minutes.

Ian Kelly worked a left hook to the tune of 22 points to lead the Saints, all but four of which came in the second half. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Lavell Brown made two of Presentation’s seven 3-pointers and had 11 points. The Saints were outrebounded 39-17 and committed 15 turnovers to six for USD.

Hunter Goodrick had 12 points and eight rebounds – all before halftime – and handed out a career-high five assists. He logged just four minutes past the break. Max Burchill came off the bench and scored nine of his career-best 11 points in the second half. Tasos Kamateros was 5-of-8 from the field for 10 points.

South Dakota led 50-23 at halftime, then made 18-of-27 shots in the second half.

