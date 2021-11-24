Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD men roll past Presentation 99-58

Coyotes dominate Saints behind hot shooting
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota shot 61 percent from the field, placed six in double figures and rolled past Presentation 99-58 Tuesday to complete a three-game home stand inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the final tune-up for South Dakota (4-1) ahead of Saturday’s clash at Nebraska to complete the Nebraska MTE. It was an exhibition game for Presentation (7-5), an NAIA program from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead South Dakota. Xavier Fuller added 17 and Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 16 with three 3-pointers and five assists. All five Coyote starters scored in double figures. Archambault was the only one who played more than 26 minutes.

Ian Kelly worked a left hook to the tune of 22 points to lead the Saints, all but four of which came in the second half. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Lavell Brown made two of Presentation’s seven 3-pointers and had 11 points. The Saints were outrebounded 39-17 and committed 15 turnovers to six for USD.

Hunter Goodrick had 12 points and eight rebounds – all before halftime – and handed out a career-high five assists. He logged just four minutes past the break. Max Burchill came off the bench and scored nine of his career-best 11 points in the second half. Tasos Kamateros was 5-of-8 from the field for 10 points.

South Dakota led 50-23 at halftime, then made 18-of-27 shots in the second half.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
The Minnesota National Guard delivered personal protective equipment from the Camp Ripley...
Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Jacks hope that a healthy Thunder and Lighting can lead them to long run in FCS Playoffs
Jacks hope Thunder and Lightning can lead them far in FCS Playoffs
SMSU men and women sweep USF at Stewart Center
SMSU Mustangs sweep USF Cougars at Stewart Center in NSIC doubleheader
SDSU men lose to hot-handed Huskies of Washington at Crossover Classic
SDSU men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic
Dakota State's big 2nd quarter is difference in win over Grand View
Big 2nd quarter helps #19 DSU women beat Grand View at Fieldhouse