Avera Medical Minute: Struggling with mental health during holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - End of the year holidays are colloquially a time of cheer and joy, but that is not the case for every person. It can often be the exact opposite, and the mental health of others could be tested. Avera Medical Group’s Dr. Veronica Radigan says people can associate some somber moments with the time period.

“This time of the year can be much more difficult. It can be the first Christmas without a loved one, or a change in a family dynamic,” she said. “You can be without friends or family, have no traditions, or even financial struggles.”

Dr. Radigan says expectations and pressure to have a good memorable holiday can be stressful. Throw on some other factors like limited sunshine, more frequently cooler weather, and being indoors more often, it can compound the mental battle. It is why Dr. Radigan says one of the simple gifts you can provide for yourself is self-care. “Drinking in moderation, not isolating yourself, having a support system, and exercising regularly,” she added. It does not have to be picture-perfect, but setting realistic expectations will go a long way.

