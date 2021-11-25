Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes will face familiar opponent in 1st home playoff game since 1986

South Dakota will host Missouri Valley’s Southern Illinois Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a big weekend at the University of South Dakota where the Coyotes are hosting the Summit League Volleyball championships and the football team has it’s first home playoff game since 1986 when they take on Southern Illinois.

Even though it’s a holiday weekend, David Herbster is hoping for a big home crowd Saturday night for Bob Nielson’s team that faces a team they know plenty about.

Head coach Bob Nielson says, ”We know who were are going to be facing. We’ll be facing a really good football teams because we’re playing a team out of the Valley. And even though we haven’t played them this year we have seen them a lot on film. We understand how good they are and we understand what we have to do.”

They understand the Salukis went into Brookings and beat the Jacks in overtime and almost won at SDSU during the playoffs last year. It should be an entertaining game.

