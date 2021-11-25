Avera Medical Minute
Hundreds of meals donated by Memorial Lutheran Church on Thanksgiving day

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of volunteers help out at Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Thanksgiving Day to prepare an estimated 600 meals.

Due to the pandemic last year, they were unable to have their meal at the church, and instead opted for only carry out and delivery.

“Some of the meals that were delivered had to be left on the front step, so we missed that,” Connie Gilbride said, a volunteer.

This year they are resuming the in-person dinner and continuing to offer delivery and car-side pickup.

“It’s a good feeling, opening the doors up to let them come in or if they’re unable to make it, all the meals that go out to families in need,” Kelly Irvin said, a volunteer.

Helping out at this event becomes a tradition for many volunteers, including Gilbride who’s participated for nearly 30 years.

“Parents with their little kids; they come in and they start out just tiny little kiddos and then they keep doing it as teenagers and it becomes part of their family tradition too,” Gilbride said.

The event is open to anyone and everyone.

“Doesn’t matter where you live or who you are, if you just don’t want to be alone for Thanksgiving, this is a place to come and be with family,” Gilbride said.



