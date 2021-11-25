Jacks beat George Mason in final game of Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men’s basketball team beat Nevada Monday night by 27, lost to Washington on Tuesday 87-76 and played George Mason Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in the final game of the Mammoth Sports-Crossover Classic.

Much like Monday the Jacks came out on fire in the first half, primarily behind the shooting of Noah Freidel building a big lead. But George Mason narrowed the margin to 3 at half-time and went on a 19-9 run to start the second half and a 7-point lead. But that’s when the Jackrabbits took over scoring 16 of the next 18 points and taking the lead for good. It increased to 68-58 before the patriots made a final charge and got it down to 3, with SDSU prevailing 80-76.

Noah Freidel led the way with 25 points for Eric Henderson, Baylor Scheierman who also nailed 4 three-pointers was next with 21 points and Doug Wilson had 14 points and 6 rebounds. The Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 and took 2 out of 3 in the tournament with a point differential of +20. Washington and Nevada both went 2-1 and George Mason, a team that had beaten Maryland, lost all 3 games.

