Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

November 24th Plays of the Week

Top plays from the week of November 15th-21st
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Led by Katie Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian won their fifth consecutive state A volleyball championship.

Conner Sik gets Minneota’s 1-A State Semifinal started on a strong note, rumbling 73 yards to help lead the Vikings to the state championship game.

Charlie Easley goes behind the back on this ally-oop to Douglas Wilson.

Different kind of teamwork on the football field as a pass goes off Jadon Janke and into the hands of twin brother Jaxon Janke for a touchdown.

Topping our countdown is the O’Gorman volleyball team, who rallied from two sets down to defeat Washington in five, repeating as AA state champions.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

State Patrol and Sioux Falls Airport brace for busiest travel days of the year
State patrol, Sioux Falls Airport brace for busiest travel days of the year
“Our passion is that they will continue that teach it to somebody else. And as they walk on...
Native American Heritage Month: St. Joseph’s Indian School celebrates Rock your Mocs event
"November is Native American Heritage Month and we amplify that during this month, but in...
Native American History Month: St. Joseph's Indian School marks month with celebrations that continue year round
From rural roots to leading the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, we...
Someone You Should Know: Leading USD Sanford School of Medicine