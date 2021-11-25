November 24th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Led by Katie Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian won their fifth consecutive state A volleyball championship.

Conner Sik gets Minneota’s 1-A State Semifinal started on a strong note, rumbling 73 yards to help lead the Vikings to the state championship game.

Charlie Easley goes behind the back on this ally-oop to Douglas Wilson.

Different kind of teamwork on the football field as a pass goes off Jadon Janke and into the hands of twin brother Jaxon Janke for a touchdown.

Topping our countdown is the O’Gorman volleyball team, who rallied from two sets down to defeat Washington in five, repeating as AA state champions.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.