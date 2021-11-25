SDSU volleyball team building new culture as they head to Summit League Tournament Thursday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team and Dan Georgalas won’t be having Thanksgiving dinner at home with family. That’s because they play in the first round of the Summit League Volleyball championships Thursday in Vermillion.

And that’s a good thing. That’s exactly where this team wants to be as coach and his players go about re-building the culture and winning tradition that the program had years ago under Andrew Palileo. And this year was meant to be a big step in that direction.

“You win in the locker room first is a big common theme in our program. So once we have that strong foundation which we do it just needs to be worked on every day. We keep training new skills and improving our systems and all those little process details will equal more victories in the future,” says head coach Dan Georgalas.

The Jackrabbits will play Denver tomorrow in Vermillion with the winner advancing in the Summit League Championships that conclude Saturday afternoon.

