Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU volleyball team building new culture as they head to Summit League Tournament Thursday

Coach has Jackrabbits winning and building new culture
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team and Dan Georgalas won’t be having Thanksgiving dinner at home with family. That’s because they play in the first round of the Summit League Volleyball championships Thursday in Vermillion.

And that’s a good thing. That’s exactly where this team wants to be as coach and his players go about re-building the culture and winning tradition that the program had years ago under Andrew Palileo. And this year was meant to be a big step in that direction.

“You win in the locker room first is a big common theme in our program. So once we have that strong foundation which we do it just needs to be worked on every day. We keep training new skills and improving our systems and all those little process details will equal more victories in the future,” says head coach Dan Georgalas.

The Jackrabbits will play Denver tomorrow in Vermillion with the winner advancing in the Summit League Championships that conclude Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Coyotes will play familiar foe Saturday in FCS Playoffs when SIU comes to Vermillion
Coyotes will face familiar opponent in 1st home playoff game since 1986
Stig says bring the family to the game at SDSU Saturday when the Jacks host Cal-Davis in the...
Stig glad that his Jacks have home playoff game over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
November 24th Plays of the Week
November 24th Plays of the Week
SDSU Volleyball building back winning culture under Georgalas
SDSU volleyball building back winning culture