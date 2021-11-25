Stig glad that his Jacks have home playoff game over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits also play at home in a 2 o’clock game against Cal-Davis Saturday and they have plenty of playoff experience after making it all the way to the title game in Frisco in May.

They clinched the home field with a win over North Dakota and are looking forward to one last home game in front of their fans, even if it is a holiday weekend. “I’ve been to Montana on Thanksgiving weekend and the place was full. And so I look at it this way. If people to go for Thanksgiving weekend great, but if they’ve got relatives that came bring them to the football game. Help us win!” says head coach John Stiegelmeier.

As we showed you last night with that story on the 2 running backs, they are hoping that having Strong and Davis healthy will make a nightmare situation for their opponents this off-season.

