A Sunny and Cool Thanksgiving

No Travel Headaches
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region today, but it is going to be a cold Thanksgiving. Highs will range from the low 30s in the east to the upper 30s to near 40 out west. The wind will switch around to the south and be pretty light. If you’re headed out for any late-night/early-morning deals for Black Friday, it’s going to be cold. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs will rebound nicely with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the above-average temperatures around. Highs will be in the mid 40s for most of us but we could see some 50s out to the west. We’ll be staying dry over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Some slightly warmer air will move in for Monday with highs in the 50s.

We’ll keep the dry weather rolling through next week and temperatures should stay pretty nice for this time of year. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 40s through the middle of next week with 50s returning by the next weekend.

