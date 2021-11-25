Avera Medical Minute
Supporting local businesses for Small Business Saturday this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sadie Swier of Downtown Sioux Falls shared how important it is to shop local this holiday season. The day after Black Friday is a day to explore the shops in your area for unique one-of-a-kind gifts. There will be many shops participating, and the hours open will be earlier in the day for the event.

