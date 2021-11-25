Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days for restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The day before Thanksgiving rivals most holidays when it comes to going out and celebrating.

“It’s one of our top five busiest days, everyone’s in town, meeting up with old friends they haven’t seen in a while, so they come down, like to get a few drinks, get some food and have fun,” said JP Muko, Remedy Brewing Company Taproom Manager.

Restaurants and bars in Sioux Falls are expecting a big night, ahead of Thanksgiving Day festivities.

“I think we’ll see some extra people than we normally see on a night like tonight, people are back in town it’s kind of like a homecoming, everyone is back from college, and they want to see their friends and their cousins are home from out of state and it’s a good time,” said Don Rose, Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill.

It’s not just college kids returning home, but many people use this day to reconnect with old friends.

“We have a large group in here now that just all started texting, saying hey we’re going to be here at this time, and it’s kind of an open house situation where they come in and out,” said Nicki Ellerbroek, McNally’s Irish Pub Owner. “I think people are really ready for that, getting together in groups and feeling comfortable.”

A Thanksgiving feast for many households takes a lot of time cooking, so the day before, many people are not eager to rush into the kitchen.

“The day before Thanksgiving no one wants to cook, they’re going to be cooped up in their house all day,” said Ellerbroek. “It’s a fun way if you have family or friends in town to meet up with them or bring them out.”

