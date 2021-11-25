Watecha Bowl serves Thanksgiving dinner at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traditional Thanksgiving staples made their way into the kitchen of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House for the holiday, provided by Watecha Bowl.

It’s something Watecha Bowl’s ownership have been hoping to do this year, setting it up with their connections at Bishop Dudley.

“One day, we were just like, ‘Hey, let’s serve Thanksgiving.’ And she was like, ‘I’m there.’ So, here we are.” said Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West.

The lunch was open to anyone at the house already, and anyone in the neighborhood looking for a meal and good company with the staff of Bishop Dudley and Watecha Bowl.

“It bring our employees together. A lot of our family is going to join us here as well. And then just being with the community is great.” said Sophie West. “Spending this time, the thankfulness and the gratefulness is in the air. And it just feels really good to be here.”

“If you can go, and you can be in an area where people are very appreciative. It makes for a better holiday spirit, holiday cheer.” said Lawrence West.

Lawrence West said spending the day making food and sharing it with others feels natural. He said even though the people coming through the line aren’t his relatives, everyone is already family. Especially on Thanksgiving.

“The Native American tradition, how we describe the word that we use is ‘huŋká’. Which pretty much means you’re an adopted relative. We’re all brothers, we’re all sisters, aunties, uncles, sons.” said West. “These are my people. These are the people.”

