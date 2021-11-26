Avera Health Plans offering ‘Sip + Shop Small’ to support businesses Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and many organizations in the Sioux Falls area are urging shoppers to stay local this year.

If you are out and about, one health system is making sure you’ll be energized for the weekend crowds. Avera Health is buying a coffee for you, just for shopping local. It’s called ‘Sip + Shop Small.’

Those taking care of their gifts this Saturday can visit any Scooters in the city and Brandon as well as Josiah’s in downtown and Dunn Brothers over on the east side.

“We’re very excited to support this again after taking the year off for the pandemic. It’s great to once again promote shopping locally and support other local retailers because during the pandemic we saw a lot of opportunities to shop the big box retailers and shopping online. So this is just another way to reinforce shopping locally,” said Avera’s Jordan Anderson.

The offer is good this Saturday for any coffee of any size.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.