Beautiful - The Carole King Musical showing this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theater critic, Mitchell Olson, joined us today to talk about the new musical showing this weekend at the Washington Pavilion. Beautiful the Carole King Musical is about Carole King’s rise to stardom. Her life story and journey writing and singing songs have many twists and turn that you won’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased on the Washington Pavilion website.

Friday 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. | Saturday 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Sunday 28, 2021 at 2 p.m.

