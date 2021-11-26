Coyotes know they are playing keep season and careers going for seniors Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes are really excited to have another game in the DakotaDome. They had to wait until the very end of the selection show to find out but it turned out to be well worth the wait.

Look what happened the last time they played in Vermillion. The seniors especially are hoping for some more magic because they know what’s at stake.

Caleb Vander Esch, USD Senior Wide Receiver says, ”Oh it’s awesome. Senior night you know it could be your last home game but you really hope it’s not. because it’s just a great place to play so I’m very excited to get another game here in the Dome.”

Jack Cochrane, USD Senior Linebacker knows what they are playing for, ”Yeah I mean you’re playing for your season. That’s an approach that you try to take each week during the year but now it’s literally true. Caleb and I and all the other seniors are playing for our college football career so, that’s what’s at stake for us.”>

It’s wild to think that the last time they hosted a playoff game was 1986 when they made it all the way to the D-II championship game. Caleb and Jack are hoping for another celebration like the one they had 2 weeks ago in what they thought was their last home game.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.