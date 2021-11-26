Crossover Classic was a great experience for the SDSU Men’s Basketball team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men finished up the Mammoth Sports-Crossover Classic last night at the Sanford Pentagon with another win over George Mason.

Noah Friedel led the way with 25 points for the Jacks who started fast and finished fast... They built a big lead behind Noah and Baylor Scheierman who each hits 4 3-pointers and combined for 46 points.

And after trailing in the 2nd half, the Jacks roared back to win 80-76. So it was 2 wins in 3 nights and a great experience for Eric Henderson and his team playing some high quality opponents. ”This was a terrific event for us. A terrific event for our fans to be able to play these three teams in South Dakota.”

The Jacks who are now 6-2 with losses to Alabam and Washington, have to feel good about how they did in the tournament, especially the first night when they beat Nevada 102-75. Nevada and Washington also went 2-1 in the round robin event.

