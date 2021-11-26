Downtown Aberdeen prepares for Small Business Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small Business Saturday is an important day in Aberdeen. The downtown area has seen a major boom of businesses moving to Main Street, making supporting local much more accessible.

Shops, like The Market on the Plaza, are preparing for a busy day Saturday, one they know means more as a local business.

”Small business is so important to the economy, but even just us people. This time of year and the support we get from the community, it’s beyond words. It’s really great,” said The Market Co-Owner Brodie Mueller.

Support from the community is essential to small businesses, like Haggerty’s Music store.

”When we opened, and through to now, we still have people commenting ‘We’re so glad you guys are here.’ The big key to that is if you want us to stay, we have to be supported,” said Haggerty’s Store Manager Tanner Shultis.

Instead of shopping online or with large retailers, local business owners want their community to know they can get even better deals right in town.

”You might as well just order it from us or buy it from us because you’re going to get the same deal, same time length, but now you get to support your local store and help us actually stay here,” said Shultis.

Local businesses are often family-owned and operated. Shoppers can see this the moment they walk in to stores along Main Street, as they’re often greeted by the owners themselves.

”In most of the places as you go down Main Street, it’s the owner that’s working there, right? So, you’re not only supporting those businesses, but you’re supporting your neighbors,” said Mueller.

Many businesses in Aberdeen have made the move to Main Street to create a walk-able shopping experience that attracts more customers.

“Main Street is coming back in a big way in Aberdeen. Our walk-ability is fantastic. You can start at one end and walk your way down, hitting all kinds of other great shops. You’re buying from people you know. Don’t buy from strangers, that’s an important thing,” said Mueller.

