Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Many give thanks to Minnesota for producing the most turkeys

Local turkey farm
Local turkey farm(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Based on the numbers, there is a good chance that a Thanksgiving turkey came from Minnesota.

Minnesota farmers grow about 45 million turkeys a year on more than 500 farms, or nearly 18% of the country’s turkey supply, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Americans should eat about 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving.

Minnesota was the nation’s leader in turkey production in 2020 with 40 million birds. That is nine million more than North Carolina, which is No. 2 in production. South Dakota produces about 5 million turkeys a year and North Dakota about 1 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
From rural roots to leading the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, we...
Someone You Should Know: Leading USD Sanford School of Medicine
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Noem announces staffing changes at South Dakota DOC

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ showing this weekend in Sioux Falls
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Lightning bolt strikes during a storm
Recapping the 2021 severe weather season