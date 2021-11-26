Midwest SuperCross returns to Sioux Falls for 4th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although this is their 4th year in Sioux Falls, Midwest SuperCross Racing is finally getting settled in to their new home at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center.

For the first 15 years of it’s history, the event was held up in Brookings. But in order to help attract new fans, competitors and sponsors, the decision was made to move the event to the fairgrounds.

“They have so many good events out here. And to be a part of it is amazing for us. We haul 250 truck loads of dirt into the building. We build a track, it takes us about a week to get ready. The building is set up perfectly for us.” said Peterson Racing Promotions Co-owner.

So far, attendance numbers at each year in Sioux Falls have slowly risen. And it continues to attract new fans.

“People that come the first year are always here the second year, third year, and fourth year. There’s so much racing action right in front of you. Until you see it in person, it just doesn’t describe what we’re trying to put on.” said Peterson.

For those who’ve been competing in the event for years now, they said the transition was a little rough at first coming to Sioux Falls. But they said it’s only improved for racers and fans since.

“Things are getting a lot smoother, a lot faster. Trying to figure out the new style of dirt. Just the little kinks you have to go through, making the transition to a new location, new facility.” said Dean Frey.

“There’s all sorts of different people from all lower 48 states. It’s some good competition.” said Zack Kounkel.

And the move is continuing to attract competitors and fans from all over the country.

“Oh absolutely, I’ll be back.” said D.J. Hacker, racing from Zion, Illinois. “I can already tell the track looks fun, the guys are real cool. The Peterson family is really nice people.”

Races begin at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m.

