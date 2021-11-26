A Mild, Dry Stretch of Weather Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a bright, but chilly Thanksgiving day with highs in the 20s to low 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average. The good news is that warmer temperatures are set to return and it looks to stick around for at least the next several days.

TODAY: Warmer temperatures are set to move in as a warm front sweeps through. We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with some cloudier intervals early in the day. Winds will be gradually shifting from the S to the W at 5-15 mph. Highs will range from the 40s east to the 50s west and some spots in central South Dakota could reach 60.

TONIGHT: Skies will become mostly cloudy through the late evening hours, then we should see some clearing overnight as a cold front sweeps through. Winds will be out of the W and NW at 5-15 mph, but will become breezy for some towards sunrise Saturday. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY: It’ll be another nice day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, but it’ll be a little cooler and breezy as well. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with higher gusts, diminishing to 5-15 mph Saturday night. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: More cloud cover will move in as yet another warm front sweeps in, so expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will once again shift to the W and NW Sunday night. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Lows will fall back into the 30s, but it’s likely temperatures will remain steady to slowly rising overnight.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet weather will continue for all of next week. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday, but expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky from Tuesday on. A very minor chance of a light rain or snow shower is possible Friday, but chances remain very low. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with most areas in the 50s and some 60s as well. Models indicate some colder and more seasonable weather returning heading towards the first weekend of December.

